Cartels launch more terrorist attacks in Zacatecas, Mexico

Criminal drug gangs once again unleashed a wave of terror with clashes and roadblocks by setting fire to various private and cargo vehicles on three federal highways in Zacatecas on Saturday morning.

According to the report from authorities, up to eight vehicles have been counted that were burned to prevent the passage of criminal cells that dispute the territory in Fresnillo, Villanueva, and the outskirts of the capital city of Zacatecas.

The mayor of Valparaíso reported that the drug traffickers continued until 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, August 27. Presumably, it is a new attack by the Sinaloa Cartel against its rivals, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“During the night and until now, the municipality is experiencing violent scenes at various points, with clashes between groups of armed civilians. The problem is shared with several municipalities”, published Eleuterio Ramos Leal, a municipality in the town in the southern highlands adjacent to Jalisco.

The mayor of Sombrerete, Alan Murillo, recommended that citizens avoid traveling to the city of Zacatecas due to stopped traffic caused by drug traffic blockades.

