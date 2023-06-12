As the world reopens post-pandemic, Mexico experiences a decrease in foreign tourism

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism specialists anticipated a decline in the tourist boom in Mexico as global competition increases. Current data indicate that these projections are coming true as Mexico observes a decrease in the flow of foreign tourists, with Puerto Vallarta reporting a slowdown in air tourism.
According to a recent report by Grupo Empresarial Estrategia (Gemes), the Mexican tourism industry should be concerned about the significant decrease in tourists arriving from major source markets. The decline isn’t limited to the United States, Colombia, and Brazil; the list of countries seeing a drop in tourism to Mexico is growing, with notable reductions in tourists from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Israel, Russia, and Switzerland.
Even markets not yet in the red for Mexico, such as Spain, Germany, and Ecuador, are showing signs of a slowdown.
Gemes underlines that British tourism to Mexico fell by 13% in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, Spanish tourism contracted by 13.5% monthly compared to 2022 and is 5.6% less compared to 2019.
The Gemes report specifies that the lack of a strategy focused on solving insecurity problems, the absence of international promotion, and the poor treatment of tourists at Mexican immigration stations are negatively impacting the national tourism industry.
Despite the general decline, specific destinations like Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Los Cabos are still seeing relatively good results. However, after four months of steady growth, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport reported that May saw just a 1 percent increase. In Cancun and Quintana Roo, hotels are experiencing a drop in reservations and are resorting to aggressive promotions to compensate for the reduced volume of tourists.
Trending News on PVDN
- 10 Million Pesos Allocated for the Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Los Muertos Pier PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, recently toured Los Muertos Pier to supervise the ongoing rehabilitation work. This project, undertaken by the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) of the State Government, has been backed with an investment of 10 million pesos. Los Muertos Pier is one…
- Expats Need to Be Honest, Mexico Isn’t Safe (Opinion) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Can you name any country that is dubbed safe, despite weekly discoveries of over 100 bags filled with human remains scattered across its lands or where international criminal organizations have infiltrated local governments from city council to mayor, governor, local and state police, the military, and the presidency? The answer, astonishingly,…
- The Humble Origins of Puerto Vallarta: From Las Peñas to a Global Tourist Destination The Birthplace of Puerto Vallarta: Las Peñas Long before the town's transformation into a popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta, or as it was originally known, Las Peñas de Santa Maria de Guadalupe, began as a humble fishing village. Nestled between towering mountains and a sprawling sea, Las Peñas was home to only a handful of…
- Missing LGBTIQ Activist, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, Found Dead in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic ending to a mysterious disappearance, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a notable figure within the LGBTIQ and deaf communities of Puerto Vallarta, was found deceased on Monday. The grim discovery was made ten days after the 32-year-old's sudden disappearance following his participation in a local pride march. The deaf activist,…
- Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival Kicks Off in Style PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The 23rd edition of the Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival (FICPV) has officially opened with an illustrious gala at the Dr. Juan Luis Cifuentes Lemus Auditorium, located in the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta). The festival, running from June 8th to 11th, showcases a diverse selection of films and brings…
- How Will El Niño Affect Mexico’s Weather? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico has been experiencing an intense heatwave and a significant decrease in rainfall over the past few days. With the mounting high temperatures and the prolonged dry spell, the question in everyone's mind is, "When will the rains arrive?" Among meteorological reports, one term has begun to gain prominence - "El…
- Eight Call Center Employees Suspected in Cartel Scam Targeting Americans Confirmed Dead Eight young employees of a call center in Mexico were confirmed dead Tuesday, victims of a violent drug cartel involved in a real estate scam targeting Americans. The tragic news comes following reports from family members who had reported the youths missing after failing to return from work. A Grisly Discovery and the Unmasking of…
- FBI Issue Warning to American Timeshare Owners in Mexico: $40 Million Lost to Scams in 2022 PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a recent revelation, the United States embassy in Mexico, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has issued a warning to American timeshare owners in Mexico. The advisory focuses on an emerging scam targeting this demographic via unsolicited phone calls or emails intending to rent their properties. In…
- Puerto Vallarta Sees Post-Pandemic Tourism Surge with Over 3 Million Air Passengers PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a remarkable post-pandemic rebound, Puerto Vallarta has welcomed more than 3 million passengers by air this year, nearly half a million of whom arrived in May alone. Passenger Traffic on the Rise According to data from the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), which manages the air terminal at this tourist…
- “Salud”: A New Bronze Sculpture Enriches Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Malecón II PUERTO VALLARTA - This Monday marked the unveiling of a new bronze sculpture titled "Salud" in one of Puerto Vallarta's most visited tourist areas, the Malecón II. The statue, donated by American artist and local resident James Michel Demetro, is the latest addition to his series of artworks donated to the city. Demetro's previous contributions…