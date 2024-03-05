Ash Fall from Popocatépetl Volcano Affects Puebla; Flights Cancelled and Schools Under Alert

Puebla, Mexico – Residents of Puebla experienced ash fall early Tuesday, March 5, following significant exhalations from the Popocatépetl volcano. Due to the volcanic activity, Huejotzingo Airport has suspended Volaris flights for the day, impacting travel plans and prompting immediate local government action.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.