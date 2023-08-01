At Least 30,000 Children Have Been Recruited by Organized Crime in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - For decades, child protection issues have loomed over Mexico, with an alarming lack of attention from government authorities on all levels. This longstanding inaction is starkly highlighted by a troubling statistic from the non-profit organization, Reinserta: at least 30,000 children and adolescents have been recruited by organized crime syndicates.
Reinserta, founded by Saskia Niño de Rivera and Mercedes Castañeda Gómez-Mont, disclosed this shocking reality on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In addition to the 30,000 minors coerced into criminal activity, the organization estimates that another 20,000 fall victim to trafficking annually.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.