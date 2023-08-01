At Least 30,000 Children Have Been Recruited by Organized Crime in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - For decades, child protection issues have loomed over Mexico, with an alarming lack of attention from government authorities on all levels. This longstanding inaction is starkly highlighted by a troubling statistic from the non-profit organization, Reinserta: at least 30,000 children and adolescents have been recruited by organized crime syndicates.

Reinserta, founded by Saskia Niño de Rivera and Mercedes Castañeda Gómez-Mont, disclosed this shocking reality on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In addition to the 30,000 minors coerced into criminal activity, the organization estimates that another 20,000 fall victim to trafficking annually.

