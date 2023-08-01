UNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. While the numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and viral variants remain stable, the university is advising students to don masks, particularly in crowded and indoor settings. The call to action comes during a challenging period of extensive travel for the holidays, involving both Mexican citizens and foreign visitors flocking to the country's renowned beaches.

