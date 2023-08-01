UNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. While the numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and viral variants remain stable, the university is advising students to don masks, particularly in crowded and indoor settings. The call to action comes during a challenging period of extensive travel for the holidays, involving both Mexican citizens and foreign visitors flocking to the country's renowned beaches.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.