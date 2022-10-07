At least a dozen killed in cartel confrontation on the Jalisco – Michoacán border

A strong confrontation between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) against hitmen from the United Cartels left at least a dozen hitmen killed on the Michoacán border.

According to reports 11 alleged members of the CJNG have been riddled with bullets by cells of Luis Enrique Barragán Chávez, known as the R-5 and/or Güicho de los Reyes. Although other reports indicate that the final balance is close to 20 people killed for the duration of the combat.

The intense shooting occurred in the adjoining limits of Buenavista Tomatlán, on the Michoacán side of the border with Jalisco, as well as in the municipality of Jilotlán de Dolores, in Jalisco. Residents said that the fight began during the night of the recent October 5, but lasted for hours until the following day.

Preliminary reports indicate that the confrontation of the CJNG against the United Cartels was between the towns of Tazumbos, Rancho Nuevo, as well as in Las Lomas.

After the confrontation, gunmen from Güicho de los Reyes boasted victory over their enemies, whose skulls were shattered by heavy caliber bullets, and their bodies were left in the vehicles they used, along with the weapons that were not enough to defend themselves.

José Luis Segura Barragán, a priest of the diocese of Apatzingán, said in a message broadcast on YouTube that he was able to hear the noise of the shooting. At first, the priest thought it was an electrical storm, but later he realized that it was detonations of weapons.

No authority intervened, despite the fact that the Secretary of Public Security of Michoacán must maintain constant patrols in the border area. Neither the Army nor the National Guard attended, even though they have a presence in that region of Tierra Caliente.

“The militarization of the country is nothing more than to dominate us all, but it is not to defend us. Well, right here, when did the authorities come? It was almost 24 hours of fighting, and authorities never arrived,” accused Father Segura Barragán.

The initial versions indicate that those affected by the United Cartels belonged to the subordinates of Santiago Quintero Magallón, el Maguey, appointed as head of the CJNG plaza to take control of Aguililla, Buenavista, Tepalcatepec, and Apatzingán since 2019, whose mission has not prospered to date but has left dozens dead.

In another recording of the confrontation, more than 15 heavily armed gunmen are seen on a stretch of dirt, stationed around four trucks with open doors. One of the alleged members of the Güicho de los Reyes faction opens fire from a distance with an assault rifle.

In addition to the clashes, the blockade of roads was reported to prevent reinforcements from the CJNG to enter the battle, but security agencies in Michoacán and Jalisco have not issued further reports. Some users accused that the final balance would not be officially reported because the bodies are disappeared by the parties in dispute or removed by their own colleagues.

With the recent dispute, it is shown that the drug war in Tierra Caliente has not ceased and criminals parade through the area, despite the fact that the police ensure bases of operations every 10 kilometers on highways that connect Apatzingán, Aguililla, Tepalcatepec, and Coalcomán, as well as coordination with the Armed Forces.

