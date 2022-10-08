More than 2,000 earthquakes were recorded in Mexico during the month of September

The earthquakes will continue in Mexico because the country is in an area prone to tectonic plate movements, on the so-called Ring of Fire, which is a tectonic chain that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and has a length of 40 thousand kilometers.
This belt causes 90% of the world’s seismic activity, in addition to being made up of 75 percent of the world’s active volcanoes .
After the earthquakes last month on September 19 and 22, the National Seismological Service reported 2,603 earthquakes with epicenters within Mexico, the magnitudes of these events are in a range between 1.2 and 7.7.
The earthquake reported on September 19 at 1:05 p.m., had a magnitude of 7.7 and epicenter on the coast of the state of Michoacán, 63 km south of Coalcoman. The telluric movement was also felt in the states of Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Aguas Calientes, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Morelos, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Puebla, and Tlaxcala.
According to information from the SSN, its focal mechanism is a reverse fault in which the top block rises with respect to the bottom block. These types of geological faults are characteristic of the convergence zones between tectonic plates, such as the boundary between the Cocos and North American plates.
The monthly report by the National Seismological Service announced on October 7 that up to 10:00 p.m. on September 30, 4,023 aftershocks had been recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 6.9 that occurred on September 22.
Similarly, three other aftershocks of magnitude greater than 5 were recorded, the first occurred on September 19 at 2:30 p.m. and was of magnitude 5.3, two others on the 20th at 03:17 and 2:04 p.m., of magnitude 5.8 and 5.4 respectively, and another one on the 23rd, at 1:25 p.m., of magnitude 5.2.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- At least a dozen killed in cartel confrontation on the Jalisco – Michoacán border A strong confrontation between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) against hitmen from the United Cartels left at least a dozen hitmen killed on the Michoacán border. According to reports 11 alleged members of the CJNG have been riddled with bullets by cells of Luis Enrique Barragán Chávez, known as the R-5 and/or Güicho de…
- Britney Spears hooked up with Justin Bieber while vacationing in Mexico Britney Spears is visiting Mexico to celebrate eight months since a court ended her father’s guardianship. It is for this reason that the “pop princess” took time to relax in Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo . Throughout her visit, the singer of hits like “Baby one more time” was able to…
- Business owners in Puerto Vallarta do not want the army patrolling the streets The businessmen of Puerto Vallarta agree that the Mexican Army should not continue in the streets and what should be done is to strengthen local police and security. After the Senate of Mexico approved extending the permanence of the Armed Forces in public security tasks until 2028, business leaders gave their opinion on the matter…
- Pavel and Alexander: Two gay Russians left their country to live free in Mexico If learning a language is complicated, going to live in another country completely changes the vision of what one already had and for Pavel (33 years old) and his boyfriend Alexander (25 years old), it was not a whim to come to Mexico, but it was a need to leave Russia to feel free. According…
- More than 2,000 earthquakes were recorded in Mexico during the month of September The earthquakes will continue in Mexico because the country is in an area prone to tectonic plate movements, on the so-called Ring of Fire, which is a tectonic chain that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and has a length of 40 thousand kilometers. This belt causes 90% of the world’s seismic activity, in addition to being…