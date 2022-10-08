More than 2,000 earthquakes were recorded in Mexico during the month of September

The earthquakes will continue in Mexico because the country is in an area prone to tectonic plate movements, on the so-called Ring of Fire, which is a tectonic chain that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and has a length of 40 thousand kilometers.

This belt causes 90% of the world’s seismic activity, in addition to being made up of 75 percent of the world’s active volcanoes .

After the earthquakes last month on September 19 and 22, the National Seismological Service reported 2,603 ​​earthquakes with epicenters within Mexico, the magnitudes of these events are in a range between 1.2 and 7.7.

The earthquake reported on September 19 at 1:05 p.m., had a magnitude of 7.7 and epicenter on the coast of the state of Michoacán, 63 km south of Coalcoman. The telluric movement was also felt in the states of Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Aguas Calientes, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Morelos, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Puebla, and Tlaxcala.

According to information from the SSN, its focal mechanism is a reverse fault in which the top block rises with respect to the bottom block. These types of geological faults are characteristic of the convergence zones between tectonic plates, such as the boundary between the Cocos and North American plates.

The monthly report by the National Seismological Service announced on October 7 that up to 10:00 p.m. on September 30, 4,023 aftershocks had been recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 6.9 that occurred on September 22.

Similarly, three other aftershocks of magnitude greater than 5 were recorded, the first occurred on September 19 at 2:30 p.m. and was of magnitude 5.3, two others on the 20th at 03:17 and 2:04 p.m., of magnitude 5.8 and 5.4 respectively, and another one on the 23rd, at 1:25 p.m., of magnitude 5.2.

