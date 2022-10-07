Britney Spears hooked up with Justin Bieber while vacationing in Mexico

Britney Spears is visiting Mexico to celebrate eight months since a court ended her father’s guardianship. It is for this reason that the “pop princess” took time to relax in Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo .

Throughout her visit, the singer of hits like “Baby one more time” was able to hook up with “Justin Bieber”, a marmoset monkey with whom she took photos with in the market. The singer was enthusiastic in the midst of her adventure through Mexican.

Britney Spears pointed out that it has been almost a year since she became a “free woman”, so she decided to take a vacation in Mexico to celebrate the end of more than a decade of legal abuse by her father, James Parnell Spears, who controlled every aspect of her career and personal life.

Through her video on Instagram, the singer and dancer not only greeted her fans but also shared the moment she met “Justin Bieber”. According to the person in charge of caring for the animal, it is a specimen that comes directly from Brazil.

Britney Spears had the opportunity to play with the marmoset monkey that experts named Mico Schneideri, a new species of primate found in the Brazilian Amazon. The singer put it on her head and gave the monkey a little kiss.

Britney has taken advantage of the end of her legal guardianship to get married and spend her vacations in the tourist destination of her choice. Although the artist has stated that she would like to live her life in a normal way, she has been seen walking accompanied by an extensive security team.

