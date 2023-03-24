At least four police officers under investigation in Puerto Vallarta for extortion of tourists and abuse of power

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At least four police officers are being investigated for police abuse in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, while more elements are being investigated by the judicial authority.

According to Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, the four police officers investigated by the corporation are for extortion, excessive use of force, and abuse of authority, including acts against tourists in Puerto Vallarta.

Flores Parra explained that the four uniformed men are being investigated in internal affairs. However, other uniformed men, of whom there is no exact number, are being investigated by judicial authorities.

“So far we have three, four cases detected internally by us, for which the internal control body has already been seen,” he assured.

Up to now, none of the elements have been withdrawn from their public office.

“We are not going to allow no act of this nature on the part of the elements of the corporation, for which we are pushing to help with the authority”, added the commissioner.

It was announced last month of this year about police officers from the municipality who extorted Canadian tourists for smoking on the beach.

In addition to assaults on minors, motorcyclists, and constant police abuse is rampant in Puerto Vallarta.

