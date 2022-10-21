Authorities in Jalisco begin tours on the coast in preparation for the arrival of Roslyn

Members of the Jalisco State Emergency Committee began prevention work with officers of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit in preparation for what is expected to be a category 2 hurricane as it approaches the state.

Officers deployed along the Jalisco coast, beginning with prevention actions, such as tours and warnings to the populations that could be affected by the passage of the still Tropical Storm Roslyn.

And until 1:00 p.m. this Friday, the storm was 305 km south of Manzanillo, Col., and 460 km south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes, currently moving at a speed of 11 km /h to the west-northwest with sustained winds of 100 km/h and gusts of 120 km/h.

For this reason and before the approach of this storm, the population, in general, is informed that tours in vehicles such as razers and four-wheelers are prohibited in the mountain areas, due to possible landslides that could result from the rains, in addition to not going to the beaches, because strong waves are expected.

Middle and higher education school activities scheduled in the coastal area for this Saturday, October 22, will be suspended.

Tourists are asked to stay informed through the internal Civil Protection Units of the hotel complexes and also through the corresponding authorities, in case of tidal waves, they are asked to go up to the highest floors.

For the population that lives in low-lying areas and close to rivers or streams, they are asked to evacuate the area and look for the closest shelters installed by the DIF Jalisco and DIF of their municipality, in addition to always being attentive to the call of the authorities.

It is important to inform the people of Jalisco that the three levels of government maintain communication and coordination in order to attend to any eventuality that may arise.

The population is invited to take extreme precautions and stay informed about the passage of Roslyn through official channels, as well as avoid falling into misinformation, and in case of any emergency, dial 911.

