Tropical Storm Roslyn Complete Update for Subscribers: 10:00 AM, October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022
Today, tropical storm Roslyn will move near the coast of the central Mexican Pacific and will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Colima, Guerrero, and Michoacán, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Jalisco, as well as gusts of . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

