Tropical Storm Roslyn Complete Update for Subscribers: 10:00 AM, October 21, 2022

Today, tropical storm Roslyn will move near the coast of the central Mexican Pacific and will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Colima, Guerrero, and Michoacán, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Jalisco, as well as gusts of . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here