Banderas Bay Music Festival 2020 coming to Bucerias in March

The Banderas Bay Music Festival is proud to announce the 2020 festival dates of March 10 and 11 at Los Arroyos Verdes in Bucerias.

Juno Award-winning roots rockers ‘The Paperboys’ will headline. Completing the festival lineup will be American bluesman/guitarist David Jacobs Strain with harmonica player Bob Beach, the ethereal trumpet playing of Jeff Oster with the Chas Eller Band, Mexican pop group PUG, the fiery flamenco of Force of 3, featuring Geo of Luna Rumba fame and award-winning Mexican singer/songwriter and guitarist Julio Cabrera.

The festival, a limited seating event in the beautiful garden setting of Los Arroyos Verdes in Bucerias will feel more like a private party than a festival. Seating is provided and most seats are shaded in the afternoon. Gates open at 3 pm allowing ticket holders access to this seven-acre garden estate. The music starts at 5 pm and will wind up at around 10:30. The Paperboys will headline each day, supported by David Jacobs-Strain. Four acts will perform each day. The full schedule and information are on the website.

Luna Rumba Productions’ Geo Uhrich and the “The Force of 3” will be performing at this premiere event at Los Arroyos Verde. Geo will open the festival with fellow musician Julio Cabrera on the first day of the show, then will bring The Force of 3 to the big stage on the second day just before the headliners “The Paper Boys.”

Free shuttle service is provided from the intersection of Highway 200 and Avenida Estaciones, Bucerias, before, during and after the show. The intersection has the CMQ Hospital on the west side and Santander Bank on the east side. The shuttle will pick up at the side parking lot of the Santander Bank. There is ample free parking at the venue.

This is a fully licensed event with beer, wine and bar drinks available and there will be numerous foods for purchase including vegetarian tacos.

Banderas Bay Music Festival is pleased to include the Manos de Amor children’s shelter as part of our program. An information booth will be on-site, the children will sing and we will be collecting donations.

Daily tickets are $450 pesos and available at Timothy Real Estate offices in Bucerias and Puerto Vallarta, at the La Cruz Inn, La Cruz, Los Arroyos Verdes office and online at: www.banderasbaymusicfestival.org