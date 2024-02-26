Beaches in Puerto Vallarta Reopen Following Wave Warning

Puerto Vallarta, known for its stunning coastline and vibrant beach culture, is once again welcoming beachgoers after a period of restricted access due to high waves. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a warning last Friday, forecasting waves reaching 1 to 3 meters along the coast of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta.

