Puerto Vallarta Continues Record Hotel Occupancy for Fourth Consecutive Week

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Amidst collaborative efforts from various stakeholders within the tourism sector, Puerto Vallarta has once again asserted its dominance in the national hospitality arena. According to Christian Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, the city achieved an outstanding 84.4% hotel occupancy rate from February 12 to 18, marking the fourth consecutive week of securing the top spot nationally.

