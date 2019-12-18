Beheaded man found on Boca de Tomates Beach, Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is considered among the top three safest places in Mexico, however this week the area didn’t escape the violence that Jalisco has become known for.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Boca de Tomates beach, adjacent to the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, a man was found beheaded just a few meters from the ocean.

The head of the victim was not found and its whereabouts are unknown, as well as the reason why the victim was killed, so the identity of the victim has not been established.

The crime scene was attended by elements of the Municipal Police and later of the investigating police assigned to the General State Prosecutor’s Office, who started the investigation.

Hours later, shortly before 8:00 at night, a subject was shot to death in the Infonavit neighborhood, very close to the commercial area known as Macroplaza. The site was attended by elements of the Municipal Police, who immediately implemented a security operation. The victim was taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

So far, it is known that there was a fight between neighbors, which got out of control and the gunman fled the scene. The aggressor’s identity is known and is already sought by the authorities.