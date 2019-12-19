Guadalajara Airport terminal to be constructed with 100% recycled materials

The initiatives for the environment continue to grow and more and more companies are joining in favor of the planet. Now the Guadalajara International Airport (AIG), will have a new passenger terminal designed to reduce the emission of pollutants into the environment.

The terminal will be built with 100% recycled material. The best thing is that these materials are available in Mexico.

This new construction will boost the regional economy and the building will seek to double the surface of the current terminal. Besides being friendly with our planet.

“The terminals of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, since its conception have been designed from a ‘Net Zero’ concept. They will be 100% sustainable, having the least impact on the carbon footprint,” said Laura Diez Barroso, president of the GAP Council.

Guadalajara airport has become the third most important in the country, just behind Mexico City and Cancun.

The new construction will have recovery, treatment and water collection systems. In addition, it is sought that the building is powered by solar energy, either with natural light entry spaces or alternative generation sources.

As for Net Zero; It is an international certification. Its objective is that by the year 2030, all buildings are sustainable and not generating carbon emissions.

The construction of the second terminal is expected to begin in mid-2021.

Hopefully for the next year, large companies will join initiatives like these. Where buildings are 100% sustainable and friendly to the environment.