Boost in Hotel Occupancy Expected in Nuevo Vallarta and Puerto Vallarta During Long Weekend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Nuevo Vallarta and Puerto Vallarta are poised to achieve the highest hotel occupancy rates during the third long weekend of the year, spanning November 17 to 20. The federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) forecasts an impressive economic influx of 33,628 million pesos from tourist services across Mexico's destinations.
This period, marking the Commemoration of the Anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, is expected to generate an income of 3.95 million pesos solely from lodging. Coinciding with the event is the 13th edition of Buen Fin, a significant sales event organized by the . . .
