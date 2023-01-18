VACATION RENTALS

Brutal cartel leader El Chapo complains about mistreatment, wants to return to Mexico

January 18, 2023
, ,

Rodríguez says that El Chapo is subjected to "psychological torture" in ADX Florence, the maximum security prison where the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel is being held. For a man who broke the bones of his rivals and beat them to a bloody pulp before shooting them in . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website