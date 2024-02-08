Canadian Tourist Numbers in Mexico Surpass Europeans for the First Time in 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Newly released statistics from Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, have unveiled a significant milestone in the country's tourism landscape: Canadians have become the second-largest group of tourists in Mexico, surpassing Europeans for the first time.

In 2023, a staggering 4.2 million Canadians ventured south to Mexico, outpacing the total number of European visitors, which stood at 4.1 million.

