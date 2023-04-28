Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport

Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) – A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the premises for more than two weeks.

“She disappears, she comes and goes through the terminals. Many colleagues bring her a sandwich or in our case, water. You can’t talk much with her because she tends to scream,” said Jaime Zetina, who works as a porter at the airport, for TV Azteca.

Although she is a visitor who has all her papers in order, she refused to provide details about why she is in that situation. What is a fact is that she has been seen wandering around the facilities between one terminal and another for no apparent reason, nor asking for or demanding any kind of help.

The Canadian consulate based in Cancun assured that it is already aware of the case and in the same way, it is being dealt with, although it did not give any details, according to what the media reported after having contacted the diplomatic office on April 25.

“She has been around for a few days now. She has all the appearance of being a visitor or a passenger, however, but she is here every day. She pays all her expenses, buys her coffee, eats her breakfast here inside the terminal,” said Aldo Emerth, another worker at the facility.