El Salado Estuary Reopens: Preserving Latin America’s Unique Urban Mangrove Ecosystem

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – After being closed for several months for restoration, the protected natural area of Estero El Salado reopened this Friday.
Jalisco’s Governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, presided over the inauguration of the refurbished facilities and the reopening of Estero El Salado State Park for tourism, education, and scientific endeavors. The park, a Protected Natural Area (ANP) located in Puerto Vallarta, is a testament to the Jalisco government’s commitment to preserving its environmental capital and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.
“Today, we are reopening the doors and preparing for the coming months, but most importantly, we are sending a strong message: our commitment to the environment is unwavering. We are focusing on future generations and what we will leave for our children and grandchildren. Our environmental dedication is evident, and we are proving that this is the right path,” declared the Governor during the reopening ceremony.
The state leader also mentioned that the intervention project was supported by public consultation, involving individuals, researchers, and environmental specialists. This consensus allowed for the expansion of the protected area from 169 to 209 hectares.
“This is the only protected urban mangrove ecosystem in all of Latin America. It is a source of pride for Jalisco residents and Puerto Vallarta citizens. This place prioritizes conservation and environmental protection,” said the president.
He added, “For 23 years, this space lacked the necessary resources for proper maintenance and suffered from flooding and damages. It required decisive actions to preserve it.”
As a result, the rescue project commenced in 2021, aiming to preserve, maintain, and enhance the site’s services by improving accessibility and security without jeopardizing any hectare.
Regarding the restoration work, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) and the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) collaborated with municipal authorities to carry out actions in this high-biodiversity area. The SIOP invested 34 million pesos in a multi-year plan, which included improvements to the entrance bay, square and information module, trails and piers, observation tower, service walkway, signage, warehouse, nursery, and restrooms, as detailed by José María Goya Carmona, the agency’s general director of Architecture and Urbanism.
Jorge Israel García, the Secretary of Environment and Territorial Development (SEMADET), announced alongside the Governor that funding for the management and conservation of Estero El Salado State Park would come from the Green Fund, primarily composed of the Responsible Verification Program. All resources generated by the Puerto Vallarta Verification Center will be allocated to Estero El Salado.
The secretary also noted that some of this equipment would include electric boats for guided tours, designed with universal accessibility criteria to accommodate strollers, wheelchairs, and people with reduced mobility.
El Salado, an urban estuary connected to the ocean through a permanent inlet, has been under Municipal protection since 2000 as an Ecological Conservation Zone (ZCE).
Jaime Alberto Torres, the director of Estero El Salado, emphasized that the estuary is ready to welcome both tourists and Puerto Vallarta residents.
“Protected natural areas should not be closed off; they are meant to be enjoyed,” she said.
The citizen consultation for the decree was conducted by the Secretary of Planning and Citizen Participation (SPPC) of Jalisco, in coordination with the Jalisco Secretary of Environment and local universities. The infrastructure rehabilitation project began in the same year as the State Park Declaration, spearheaded by the SIOP in collaboration with the Jalisco Secretary of the Environment and Puerto Vallarta authorities.
