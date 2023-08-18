Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S.

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary, rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, has now become a Category 4 hurricane, threatening to unleash heavy downpours over the southwestern United States this weekend. As of midnight Thursday, the storm had sustained winds of approximately 220 km/h (140 mph), and it is expected to continue strengthening through Friday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane's vortex was situated about 425 miles (685 kilometers) south of Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, moving in a west-northwest direction at about . . .

