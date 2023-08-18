Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S.

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary, rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, has now become a Category 4 hurricane, threatening to unleash heavy downpours over the southwestern United States this weekend. As of midnight Thursday, the storm had sustained winds of approximately 220 km/h (140 mph), and it is expected to continue strengthening through Friday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The hurricane's vortex was situated about 425 miles (685 kilometers) south of Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, moving in a west-northwest direction at about . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.