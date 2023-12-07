Celebrating Two Decades of Whale Rescue in Puerto Vallarta: The Story of RABEN

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A single entangled humpback whale nearly twenty years ago set in motion a remarkable initiative known today as the Entangled Whale Assistance Network (RABEN). This network, born out of a daring and collaborative effort, has become a pivotal national and international force in whale conservation.

The genesis of RABEN was a cooperative effort between various institutions, including the then 8th Naval Zone (now the XIIth) of Puerto Vallarta, whale watching tour operators, the Regional Aquaculture Research Center and Pesquera (CRIP), and the Ecology and Conservation of Whales (ECOBAC), a civil association led . . .

