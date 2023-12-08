Xala, Jalisco: Mexico’s Next Luxury Tourism Destination South of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the picturesque Mexican Pacific coast, a new chapter in luxury tourism is unfolding with the ambitious Xala project south of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Following the transformation of Mandarina from a pristine beach to a luxury tourism hotspot, housing the world's eighth-best hotel, the developers are setting their sights higher with the US$1 billion Xala development.

Situated in Costalegre, a stunning 240-kilometer coastal region, Xala is poised to introduce luxury hotels, a hundred stately-style holiday residences, and a dedicated international airport. This ambitious project, located approximately 145 kilometers south . . .

