Cemeteries in Puerto Vallarta will be open for Día de Muertos this year with restrictions

During Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead in English, the cemeteries of Puerto Vallarta will be allowed to open this year at 70 percent of their capacity, and restricting entry of food and music.

The restrictions are based on what is determined by the Jalisco Health Board from October 25 to November 6, so that the cemeteries will be operating in a controlled manner with the support of the Citizen Security and Civil Protection authorities.

The sale of flowers will be allowed in the access to the pantheons, whose entry must not be of groups greater than 10 people.

Within the cemeteries, the consumption of food and alcoholic beverages will be prohibited, only the consumption of hydrating beverages will be allowed.

Live music around the graves will also not be allowed and physical distance between people of at least 1.5 meters must be maintained, in addition to the fact that the use of face masks is mandatory.

In addition, groups from the Patio Limpio program of the Jalisco Health Secretariat carried out the work in the cemeteries of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, Ramblases, Progreso, and the Ixtapa pantheon to prevent and eradicate breeding sites for the dengue mosquito.

