VACATION RENTALS

CFE restored 97% of the service affected in Nayarit by Hurricane Roslyn

October 31, 2022
, ,

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that thanks to the restoration work, it was possible to recover the electricity supply to 97% of the users who were affected by the passage of Hurricane Roslyn.

"179,293 users were affected, of which the electricity supply has been restored . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website