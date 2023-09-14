Charro Day Parade Set to Dazzle the Streets of Puerto Vallarta Today with Parade

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The anticipation is palpable in the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta as Charro associations gear up to celebrate Charro Day on September 14th. The annual event, marked by a traditional parade featuring both men and women on horseback, promises to paint the city's central streets with vibrant colors and rich traditions this Thursday.
The official call for charros and escaramuzas is set for 11:00 a.m. at the strategic intersection of Venustiano Carranza and Ignacio L. Vallarta streets in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. From there, they will set forth towards the heart . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.