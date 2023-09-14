Decline in International Tourism Sets Off Alarm Bells for Puerto Vallarta and Other Mexican Beach Destinations

Puerto Vallarta, Cancún, and other popular beach destinations in Mexico have registered a worrying drop in international air travelers, setting off concerns in the tourism sector.

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Is Mexico starting to feel the pain of a strengthening peso that offers less purchasing power to foreign tourists?

The famed beaches of Mexico, hotspots for international tourists, have witnessed a slowdown in recent months and a decline in air travelers from abroad. Puerto Vallarta, one of the most popular destinations, reported a 9.2 percent drop in international passengers this August compared . . .

