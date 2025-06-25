Chihuahua Local store reopens to support regional producers with direct sales model

/ By

Chihuahua City

The Municipal Government has reopened the “Chihuahua Local” store to promote regional agricultural products and support local producers through consignment sales.

The Municipal Government of Chihuahua has officially reopened the “Chihuahua Local” store in a renewed effort to promote regional products and support local agricultural producers. The initiative, led by the Rural Development Directorate, seeks to create a consistent and accessible space where producers can market their goods directly to the public under a consignment-based payment scheme.

The store, located at 14 Victoria Street in the city’s Centro neighborhood, reopened its doors to the public on Monday, June 23. Operating hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It offers a wide range of agricultural and handmade products crafted by producers from Chihuahua and the surrounding rural areas.

The revival of this community store is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the local economy by connecting small-scale producers with urban consumers. This provides producers with not only a physical retail space but also a structure for ongoing promotion and sales of their goods.

“This project is about more than just commerce—it’s about creating economic opportunities for local producers who often lack access to traditional retail markets,” said Armando Gutiérrez, Director of Rural Development. “We’re proud to offer a space where consumers can purchase high-quality, regional products while supporting our local economy.”

The operation of the store has now been handed over to Parque Ecoturístico Santa Fe, a Microindustrial Limited Liability Company, which will manage the store from June 23, 2025, until June 23, 2026. This public-private collaboration is expected to bring new energy and resources to the project, ensuring its continuity and success over the coming year.

To participate in the initiative, local producers were invited to submit applications to the Rural Development Directorate. These applications were reviewed and selected on a first-come, first-served basis, with an emphasis on diversifying the types of products available in the store. This selection process ensures a broad mix of offerings that reflect the agricultural richness and cultural identity of the region.

According to the Directorate, all sales are conducted under a consignment model. This means that producers only receive payment for the items that are sold, allowing the store to operate with lower financial risk while still supporting local entrepreneurship. The model also incentivizes producers to maintain high quality and consistency in their goods.

Some of the items expected to be featured include preserved foods, dairy products, artisanal candies, natural cosmetics, and handmade household items—each made locally and with a focus on sustainable, small-scale production.

The initiative is seen as a win-win for both producers and consumers. For producers, it means access to a central, high-traffic location without the burden of overhead or staff. For consumers, it provides a convenient way to support the community while enjoying authentic, locally sourced products.

Gutiérrez extended his gratitude to everyone who contributed to reopening the store, especially the producers who placed their trust in the program and the community members who continue to support local commerce.

“I invite all the residents of Chihuahua to come and visit the Chihuahua Local store,” he said. “These are 100 percent regional products, made by the hands of our neighbors. It’s a celebration of who we are and the rich land we live on.”

The reopening also aligns with the government’s broader goals of promoting food sovereignty, reducing environmental impact through shorter supply chains, and preserving regional traditions that are often at risk of being lost in the face of globalization.

As the store begins its new chapter, local officials hope it will become a staple for shoppers looking for quality, regional alternatives to mass-produced goods while fostering pride in the community’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

For more information on how to support the store or offer products, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Rural Development Directorate.

The Municipal Government has reopened the "Chihuahua Local" store to promote regional agricultural products and support local producers through consignment sales.

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
Scroll to Top