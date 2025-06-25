Chihuahua Local store reopens to support regional producers with direct sales model

The Municipal Government has reopened the “Chihuahua Local” store to promote regional agricultural products and support local producers through consignment sales.

The Municipal Government of Chihuahua has officially reopened the “Chihuahua Local” store in a renewed effort to promote regional products and support local agricultural producers. The initiative, led by the Rural Development Directorate, seeks to create a consistent and accessible space where producers can market their goods directly to the public under a consignment-based payment scheme.

The store, located at 14 Victoria Street in the city’s Centro neighborhood, reopened its doors to the public on Monday, June 23. Operating hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It offers a wide range of agricultural and handmade products crafted by producers from Chihuahua and the surrounding rural areas.

The revival of this community store is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the local economy by connecting small-scale producers with urban consumers. This provides producers with not only a physical retail space but also a structure for ongoing promotion and sales of their goods.

“This project is about more than just commerce—it’s about creating economic opportunities for local producers who often lack access to traditional retail markets,” said Armando Gutiérrez, Director of Rural Development. “We’re proud to offer a space where consumers can purchase high-quality, regional products while supporting our local economy.”

The operation of the store has now been handed over to Parque Ecoturístico Santa Fe, a Microindustrial Limited Liability Company, which will manage the store from June 23, 2025, until June 23, 2026. This public-private collaboration is expected to bring new energy and resources to the project, ensuring its continuity and success over the coming year.

To participate in the initiative, local producers were invited to submit applications to the Rural Development Directorate. These applications were reviewed and selected on a first-come, first-served basis, with an emphasis on diversifying the types of products available in the store. This selection process ensures a broad mix of offerings that reflect the agricultural richness and cultural identity of the region.

According to the Directorate, all sales are conducted under a consignment model. This means that producers only receive payment for the items that are sold, allowing the store to operate with lower financial risk while still supporting local entrepreneurship. The model also incentivizes producers to maintain high quality and consistency in their goods.

Some of the items expected to be featured include preserved foods, dairy products, artisanal candies, natural cosmetics, and handmade household items—each made locally and with a focus on sustainable, small-scale production.

The initiative is seen as a win-win for both producers and consumers. For producers, it means access to a central, high-traffic location without the burden of overhead or staff. For consumers, it provides a convenient way to support the community while enjoying authentic, locally sourced products.

Gutiérrez extended his gratitude to everyone who contributed to reopening the store, especially the producers who placed their trust in the program and the community members who continue to support local commerce.

“I invite all the residents of Chihuahua to come and visit the Chihuahua Local store,” he said. “These are 100 percent regional products, made by the hands of our neighbors. It’s a celebration of who we are and the rich land we live on.”

The reopening also aligns with the government’s broader goals of promoting food sovereignty, reducing environmental impact through shorter supply chains, and preserving regional traditions that are often at risk of being lost in the face of globalization.

As the store begins its new chapter, local officials hope it will become a staple for shoppers looking for quality, regional alternatives to mass-produced goods while fostering pride in the community’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

For more information on how to support the store or offer products, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Rural Development Directorate.