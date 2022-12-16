Christmas in Puerto Vallarta: The traditional Christmas Tree lighting in Puerto Vallarta

With a setting full of joy, this Thursday night, the government of Puerto Vallarta carried out the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree placed in the heart of the Malecón, which marks the beginning of the most

anticipated time of the year.

Mayor Professor Michel, accompanied by municipal and military authorities, and a large number of Vallarta residents and tourists, counted until the lights surrounding the Christmas tree were turned on, while fireworks also lit up the night. Around the tree, there is a nativity scene and other Christmas motifs that adorn the Malecón.

The mayor expressed that this month of December we are waiting for it because “On these dates, sharing with our loved ones reminds us and reaffirms that the family is where all these values ​​that are the foundation for a prosperous society are born.”

Professor Michel recalled that the Christmas tree is the symbol to remind us of the goodwill of people and to walk together as a community to transform our environment into a friendlier and safer place.

“I invite you to enjoy the celebrations with family and friends, peacefully and in harmony, that we receive all our visitors with a smile and an open heart. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year, full of happiness, and that all your dreams come true.”

Professor Michel was also accompanied by Jorge Alberto Castillo Núñez, general director of SEAPAL, Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture; Father Francisco Aceves, vicar of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe; as well as Juan Ernesto Navarro Salcedo, general coordinator of Living Customs and Traditions, who made the Christmas tree possible.

Previously, on the stage set up next to the tree, the story “A Christmas Tree” was presented, and the opera singer Vanessa Amaro performed.

The program closed with the participation of the “Canto de Alas” academy.

