Cinemex at Plaza Caracol Reportedly Closes Its Doors Forever

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Local film enthusiasts were met with disappointing news this weekend as signs point to a permanent closure of the Cinemex branch in Plaza Caracol.

Photographs circulated in Facebook community groups show the theater’s logo darkened and the entrance curtains firmly shut, fueling speculation that the popular venue may not be reopening. Further adding to the rumors, Cinemex has removed showtimes from its website and is no longer selling tickets for the Plaza Caracol location.