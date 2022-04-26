Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Vallarta conclude holiday operations

With a total of 619 general prevention and emergency services, the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters, closed the operational program for Holy Week and Easter 2022, with which actions were implemented throughout the municipality to safeguard the integrity of tourists and residents in this holiday period.
According to the final operations report, prehospital services were the most prevalent with 327 attentions, followed by general and fire services with 268, while aquatic rescue services added 24 attentions.
The agency highlighted that the points of greatest influx in this period were the beaches, the boardwalk area, rivers, and streams, where there were constant preventive tours and recommendations were issued to the population.
Through Lifeguard personnel, 19 beaches were covered with an estimated influx of up to 3,500 people daily, accounting for 24 water rescues, care for 22 injured on public roads, 3 minors lost and found on the beach, 3 various types of support, of 2 patients on public roads, support for 1 boat and the reporting of 2 false alarms.
On the boardwalk, the largest area of influx of visitors was between 31 de Octubre and Los Arcos, with an estimated maximum capacity of 1,800 people per day, where the staff provided various services, especially preventive, to greater security of the attendees.
In rivers and streams, the municipal agency reported that operations were maintained for 7 days, with 17 prevention tours in the areas of Paso del Guayabo, Paso Ancho, Puente de Los Almacenes, Playa Grande, and La Desembocada, where a capacity is estimated up to 830 people per day. At these points, the staff issued 235 group recommendations.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Digital nomads raise rent prices in Mexico, sparking the conversation of gentrification Do yourself a favor and work remotely from Mexico City, it’s truly magical,” Becca Sherman posted in English on her Twitter account last February, and her tweet went viral. The publication generated a whole conversation about the gentrification of the Roma neighborhood, where, due to the rent prices, it was argued that only foreigners can…
- National Guard kills ‘El Chopa’, leader of the CJNG cartel in Puerto Vallarta They called him El Chopa or Señor de Vallarta. Saúl “N”, one of the heads of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed on Friday afternoon during a confrontation with federal forces in Marina Vallarta, one of the most exclusive areas of the state of Jalisco. According to official information, El Chopa was…
- Shooting in Marina Vallarta ends with the death of El Chopa, leader of cartel in Puerto Vallarta Update: This story was updated with the confirmation of El Chopa’s death. You may be interested in: The Mexican Army is sending an additional 400 troops to Puerto Vallarta to help with security. A confrontation between the National Guard and “El Chopa”, the cartel boss in Puerto Vallarta, was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Albatros…
- Security consultant: Escalation of violence between cartels to control Vallarta likely This Friday, after a confrontation between elements of the Mexican Army and alleged criminals, Saúl “N”, alias El Chopa, alleged lieutenant of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in Vallarta, was shot dead, in addition to the arrest of his driver Moisés “N”. Saúl “N” La Chopa was known as one of the CJNG commanders with…
- Puerto Vallarta will receive 400 more troops to help with security This Friday night, Julián Otero Radilla, commander of the 102 Infantry Battalion, reported the arrival of 400 elements from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in Puerto Vallarta, after the recent wave of insecurity that plagues the coastal municipality. Julián Otero explained that the 400 elements have 51 vehicles and will be deployed in the…