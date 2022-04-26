Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Vallarta conclude holiday operations

With a total of 619 general prevention and emergency services, the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters, closed the operational program for Holy Week and Easter 2022, with which actions were implemented throughout the municipality to safeguard the integrity of tourists and residents in this holiday period.

According to the final operations report, prehospital services were the most prevalent with 327 attentions, followed by general and fire services with 268, while aquatic rescue services added 24 attentions.

The agency highlighted that the points of greatest influx in this period were the beaches, the boardwalk area, rivers, and streams, where there were constant preventive tours and recommendations were issued to the population.

Through Lifeguard personnel, 19 beaches were covered with an estimated influx of up to 3,500 people daily, accounting for 24 water rescues, care for 22 injured on public roads, 3 minors lost and found on the beach, 3 various types of support, of 2 patients on public roads, support for 1 boat and the reporting of 2 false alarms.

On the boardwalk, the largest area of ​​influx of visitors was between 31 de Octubre and Los Arcos, with an estimated maximum capacity of 1,800 people per day, where the staff provided various services, especially preventive, to greater security of the attendees.

In rivers and streams, the municipal agency reported that operations were maintained for 7 days, with 17 prevention tours in the areas of Paso del Guayabo, Paso Ancho, Puente de Los Almacenes, Playa Grande, and La Desembocada, where a capacity is estimated up to 830 people per day. At these points, the staff issued 235 group recommendations.

