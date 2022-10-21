Civil Protection asks the population not to visit the beaches in Puerto Vallarta this weekend

To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that due to the fact that the storm is expected to evolve into a hurricane and impact the State Coast, the agency asks the general population not to go to the beaches during this weekend, including in Puerto Vallarta.
In a session with the State Emergency Committee of Jalisco, it was detailed that 300 Jalisco Civil Protection officers remain vigilant for any eventuality on the coasts of the State. In addition, the deployment of officers from the Guadalajara, Talpa de Allende, and El Grullo Comandancias to Puerto Vallarta was announced in order to reinforce prevention work.
According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), heavy rains are expected in the North Coast and South Coast of the State and surrounding municipalities.
Subscribers, log in to your PVDN Dashboard for live tracking and alerts. Not a subscriber, subscribe today.
It was also announced that the middle and higher education school activities scheduled in the coastal zone for this Saturday, October 22, will be suspended.
In a statement, Civil Protection pointed out that ecotourism activities, the use of ATVs and razers in the mountainous area, and beach activities that take place in those points are prohibited in order to safeguard the integrity of each and every person.
The DIF Jalisco and SAMU have the necessary teams deployed to attend and provide the care that is required, it was detailed.
“It has the support and coordination of federal institutions such as the Ministry of Communications and Transportation; Federal Electricity Commission; Sedena; Secretary of the Navy and National Guard.”
- Today, tropical storm Roslyn will move near the coast of the central Mexican Pacific and will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters […]
- MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when […]
- To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that […]
- Roslyn looks better organized on satellite imagery this evening and Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane […]
- A tropical storm watch has been issued from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes due to Tropical Storm Roslyn, expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Friday. […]
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Hurricane Roslyn has her eye set on Puerto Vallarta this weekend The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) reported this Wednesday night that Tropical Depression “Nineteen E ” was formed, located south of the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with a high potential to intensify during the next few hours to a Tropical Storm, and strengthen Friday into Hurricane Roslyn. “As of Friday, it could intensify…
- Civil Protection asks the population not to visit the beaches in Puerto Vallarta this weekend To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that due to the fact that the storm is expected to evolve into a hurricane and impact the State Coast, the agency asks the general population not to go to the…
- Puerto Vallarta is under a hurricane watch Roslyn looks better organized on satellite imagery this evening and Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.…
- Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast – Could reach Category 2 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100…
- Tropical Storm Roslyn Complete Update for Subscribers: 10:00 AM, October 21, 2022 Today, tropical storm Roslyn will move near the coast of the central Mexican Pacific and will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Colima, Guerrero, and Michoacán, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Jalisco, as well as gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers…