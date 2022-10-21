Civil Protection asks the population not to visit the beaches in Puerto Vallarta this weekend

To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that due to the fact that the storm is expected to evolve into a hurricane and impact the State Coast, the agency asks the general population not to go to the beaches during this weekend, including in Puerto Vallarta.

In a session with the State Emergency Committee of Jalisco, it was detailed that 300 Jalisco Civil Protection officers remain vigilant for any eventuality on the coasts of the State. In addition, the deployment of officers from the Guadalajara, Talpa de Allende, and El Grullo Comandancias to Puerto Vallarta was announced in order to reinforce prevention work.

According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), heavy rains are expected in the North Coast and South Coast of the State and surrounding municipalities.

It was also announced that the middle and higher education school activities scheduled in the coastal zone for this Saturday, October 22, will be suspended.

In a statement, Civil Protection pointed out that ecotourism activities, the use of ATVs and razers in the mountainous area, and beach activities that take place in those points are prohibited in order to safeguard the integrity of each and every person.

The DIF Jalisco and SAMU have the necessary teams deployed to attend and provide the care that is required, it was detailed.

“It has the support and coordination of federal institutions such as the Ministry of Communications and Transportation; Federal Electricity Commission; Sedena; Secretary of the Navy and National Guard.”

