Cochinos! People in Puerto Vallarta Generate More Solid Waste Than Those Living in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite being smaller in size, Puerto Vallarta surprisingly outpaces larger cities like Guadalajara, Monterrey, and the Valley of Mexico in terms of garbage production per inhabitant.
In the latest IMCO Urban Competitiveness Index on Solid Waste, published at the end of 2022, Puerto Vallarta shockingly ranks 65 out of 66 evaluated locations, with the highest number representing the larger producers of solid waste.
This rank signifies that Puerto Vallarta is the second-highest generator of solid waste, producing an average of 1.57 kilograms per person each day. This figure surpasses the . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER***
For less than 10 cents a day, join our local news site and stay informed with daily coverage of the Puerto Vallarta community and important headlines from around Mexico. Your $29.99 yearly subscription supports local journalism, providing you with exclusive features, ex-pat podcasts and stories, investigative reports, receive our newsletter, and enjoy the news with fewer ads. By subscribing, you're not just staying informed, you're investing in the community. Join us today and be a part of the Puerto Vallarta story.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Halts Mexico City International Airport Operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the early hours of Saturday, May 20, the Popocatépetl volcano demonstrated significant activity, including multiple exhalations and explosions that dispersed incandescent material and volcanic ash across nearby regions and even parts of Mexico City. Due to the accumulation of volcanic ash, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) announced its closure…
- U.S. Embassy’s Alert as Mexico’s Popocatépetl Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Mexico have issued a warning in response to rising activity from the Popocatépetl volcano. In an official communication, the Embassy reported that the volcano has been showing signs of increased activity since May 15, marked by numerous tremors and plumes of smoke and ash.…
- Motorcycle Bandit in Puerto Vallarta Flees with 100,000 Pesos from Pollo Feliz Employees Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - An individual on a motorcycle managed to abscond with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a poultry sales company. The incident transpired on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them, demanding their day's sales proceeds that they had collected from multiple city…
- Experience the Magic of Mariachi at Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Festival in June Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mariachi Festival in Puerto Vallarta, known as "Al calor del mariachi," is a vibrant celebration of traditional Mexican mariachi music and culture. Taking place from June 27th to July 1st, 2023, in the Old Town area, this festival showcases performances, dance events, and cultural displays, all dedicated to honoring the…
- Something Smells: Persistent Sewage Leaks in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Persistent sewage leaks in Puerto Vallarta remain a major stumbling block for the existing city administration, particularly when such incidents take place in tourist hotspots, like the intersection of Basilio Badillo and Insurgentes in the Romantic Zone. Countless complaints have been lodged from motorists and local business owners at this crucial…
- JetBlue and Volaris Soar into Summer with New Flights to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, Head of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, has announced the introduction of two new flight routes arriving in Puerto Vallarta this coming June, serviced by Volaris and JetBlue airlines. He reported that over the first two weeks of the month, more than 800 flights arrived at Puerto…
- Despite Protests, SEAPAL Plans to Continue Mismaloya River Dam Project in South Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta's Water Drainage and Sewerage System, confirmed intentions to construct a dam or reservoir on the Mismaloya river. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the municipality's southern region, an initiative that faced initial resistance from local residents who…
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks 5th in Hotel Occupancy in First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite Puerto Vallarta's impressive hotel occupancy rates during extended weekends and popular holidays such as Holy Week and Easter, the beachside city came in fifth across Mexico for the first quarter of 2023. The federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) revealed that between January and March, the nation welcomed 19.8 million tourists.…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…
- New Details Emerge in Canadian Tourist’s Murder in Puerto Escondido Oaxaca, Mexico (PVDN) - After the murder of a Canadian tourist in Puerto Escondido, one of the prominent beach destinations in Oaxaca, the State Attorney General's Office (FGEO) provided additional details about the case on Wednesday. On the afternoon of May 15, the lifeless body of 27-year-old Víctor Masson was discovered inside a rented vehicle…