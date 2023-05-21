Cochinos! People in Puerto Vallarta Generate More Solid Waste Than Those Living in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite being smaller in size, Puerto Vallarta surprisingly outpaces larger cities like Guadalajara, Monterrey, and the Valley of Mexico in terms of garbage production per inhabitant.

In the latest IMCO Urban Competitiveness Index on Solid Waste, published at the end of 2022, Puerto Vallarta shockingly ranks 65 out of 66 evaluated locations, with the highest number representing the larger producers of solid waste.

This rank signifies that Puerto Vallarta is the second-highest generator of solid waste, producing an average of 1.57 kilograms per person each day. This figure surpasses the . . .