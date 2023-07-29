Cofepris Reports Dangerous Bacterial Levels on 14 Mexican Beaches, Including One in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has announced that 14 crowded beaches across Mexico have exhibited unsafe levels of the bacteria Enterococcus faecalis, following an extensive analysis of seawater samples. One of those beaches is located in the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

The bacterium, which commonly resides in the gastrointestinal tract of humans and other mammals, poses a significant health concern for beachgoers. The investigation was initiated with the aim to protect the health of national and international tourists who plan to visit Mexican coasts during the summer of 2023.

