Colombians Say Mexican Authorities Were Complicit in Their Kidnapping, Not Rescuers

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On May 2nd, a family of 10 Colombians were abducted near San Luis Río Colorado, a city in Mexico's Sonora state. The group had previously been in Puerto Vallarta. Three days later, on May 5th, they were reported found and safely rescued by the authorities.

The Sonora State Security Bureau stated that after numerous operations, they discovered the Colombian migrants—seven men and three women—near a gas station on Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard. This location is two kilometers from the exit booth of San Luis Río Colorado, en route to Mexicali, Baja California.

The successful "rescue" of the migrants was praised by both Mexican authorities and the Colombian Consulate. However, in a subsequent interview with Caracol Radio, a Colombian radio station, one of the abductees, William N., divulged a story that starkly contrasted with the official narrative.