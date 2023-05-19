Puerto Vallarta Ranks 5th in Hotel Occupancy in First Quarter of 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Despite Puerto Vallarta's impressive hotel occupancy rates during extended weekends and popular holidays such as Holy Week and Easter, the beachside city came in fifth across Mexico for the first quarter of 2023.

The federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) revealed that between January and March, the nation welcomed 19.8 million tourists. A significant majority (13.9 million) were domestic travelers, while the remaining 6 million came from abroad, accounting for 69.9% and 30.1% of the total, respectively. These figures emerged from the monitoring of 70 locations by DataTur.