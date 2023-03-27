Condominium development in Puerto Vallarta is destabilizing the hydrological cycle

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At a recent conference on “Risks in Water Management and its Influence on the Real Estate sector of the Interstate Metropolitan Area of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas,” Dr. Bartolo Cruz Romero, a research professor at the Centro Universitario de la Costa of the University of Guadalajara, emphasized the importance of the hydrological cycle and its impact on condominium developments in the region, which can cause environmental harm.

Dr. Cruz Romero explained that every time a water table is destroyed, the amount of water available decreases. Unfortunately, there are now buildings in the area with 20 or 30 floors, whose residents will require even more water, exacerbating the problem of inadequate drinking water supply.

He also pointed out the serious consequences of building on groundwater tables, as seen in the Versalles neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta. When groundwater tables are covered with concrete, the water dries up or becomes salinized, rendering it unfit for human consumption.

According to Dr. Cruz Romero, unplanned urban development can turn a city into a “filtering city” or a “sponge city,” where the water resource is depleted and the hydrological cycle is disrupted.

He stressed that water is the most important resource on the planet, and without it, survival would be impossible. Unfortunately, the issue of real estate development in the region is not planned, and the capacity of the territory is unknown, making it difficult to carry out sustainable growth.

Dr. Cruz Romero warned that if forests in the upper areas are destroyed, which continues to happen as developers seek the perfect mountain view of Puerto Vallarta, there will be repercussions not only due to the lack of water, but also flooding and mudslides due to the removal of vegetation on the slopes of the mountains surrounding the city.

What is the hydrological cycle?

The hydrological cycle is one of the most important natural processes that occurs on our planet. It describes the movement of water between the atmosphere, the oceans, the land, and living organisms. This cycle is essential for the survival of all forms of life on earth, including humans. Understanding the hydrological cycle is critical for managing water resources sustainably and mitigating the risks associated with floods, droughts, and other water-related disasters.

The hydrological cycle starts with the evaporation of water from the surface of the oceans, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water. The sun’s energy powers this process, and it causes water molecules to break free from the surface and enter the atmosphere as water vapor. This water vapor rises into the atmosphere and cools as it reaches higher altitudes. The cooling causes the water vapor to condense into clouds.

Once the clouds become saturated, they release water in the form of precipitation, which can be rain, snow, sleet, or hail. Precipitation falls on land and either flows into rivers and streams or infiltrates the ground to recharge aquifers. In this way, precipitation replenishes our freshwater resources.

Once water enters the soil, it can be taken up by plants and used in photosynthesis or it can continue to infiltrate down through the soil layers to the groundwater table. From there, it can move through the aquifer and eventually emerge as a spring or flow into a river or lake.

The hydrological cycle is a continuous process, and each component of it is interconnected. Changes in one part of the cycle can have profound effects on other parts. For example, deforestation can reduce the amount of rainfall by changing the amount of water that is evaporated from the soil and plants. Similarly, human activities that consume water, such as agriculture or urbanization, can reduce the amount of water available for other uses.

To manage our water resources sustainably, it is essential to understand the hydrological cycle and its interconnected components. This knowledge can help us to identify the risks and opportunities associated with water management and to develop strategies to mitigate those risks and optimize the use of this precious resource.

Overdevelopment causing water shortages

As Puerto Vallarta grows and develops, more water is needed for various purposes such as irrigation, construction, and domestic use. This increased demand for water can lead to the depletion of local water sources such as rivers, lakes, and groundwater. We are reminded of the problem in Puerto Vallarta as the local water authority consistently reminds residents to conserve water.

Furthermore, when communities are overdeveloped, the construction of buildings, roads, and other infrastructure can lead to the paving over of natural surfaces that absorb and recharge groundwater. This can reduce the amount of water that is able to percolate into the ground and replenish aquifers, leading to a reduction in the availability of groundwater.

In addition, overdevelopment can lead to an increase in water pollution as a result of increased runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces. This pollution can make water sources unsuitable for drinking and irrigation, leading to a further reduction in available water.

Overall, overdevelopment can lead to water shortages for a community, and it is essential for communities to plan and manage their growth in a sustainable way that takes into account the availability and conservation of water resources. This can be achieved through the use of water-efficient technologies, conservation measures, and responsible land-use planning.

People take water for granted

People often take water for granted. Water is essential for life and is used for a wide range of purposes, including drinking, cooking, sanitation, irrigation, industrial processes, and recreation. However, many people in developed countries have easy and constant access to clean water, which can lead to a perception that water is abundant and limitless.

This perception can lead to wasteful water practices, such as leaving the tap running while brushing teeth or taking long showers, without considering the impact on water resources. In addition, many people may not fully appreciate the value of water or the effort and resources required to treat and distribute it.

Furthermore, as climate change and population growth place increasing pressure on water resources, it is becoming increasingly clear that water is not an infinite resource. It is important for people to recognize the importance of water conservation and to take steps to reduce their water consumption, such as fixing leaky faucets and using water-efficient appliances.

Overall, while water is essential for life, many people may take it for granted due to its easy accessibility in developed countries. It is important for individuals and communities to recognize the value of water and take steps to conserve and protect this vital resource for future generations.

Worldwide water shortage

Although our planet is covered mostly by water, about 97.5% of that water is saltwater and is not suitable for human consumption or agriculture. The remaining 2.5% of freshwater is mostly locked up in glaciers and polar ice caps, leaving only a small fraction available for use by humans and other living organisms.

Furthermore, many regions around the world are facing water scarcity due to a combination of factors, including population growth, urbanization, and climate change. Some regions are experiencing severe droughts, while others are facing water contamination or depletion of groundwater resources.

The United Nations estimates that by 2025, two-thirds of the global population could be living under water-stressed conditions. This situation could have severe consequences for food security, human health, and economic development.

Therefore, it is essential to manage our water resources sustainably, using conservation, reuse, and recycling strategies. Governments, businesses, and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring that we have enough water for all the needs of our planet.

Climate change impact on water shortages

Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on the availability of water on Earth. As temperatures rise, more water will evaporate from oceans, rivers, and lakes, leading to more frequent and severe droughts in some regions. In other areas, heavy precipitation events could increase, leading to more floods and landslides.

Rising temperatures are also expected to cause more glaciers and polar ice caps to melt, contributing to sea level rise and potentially altering the patterns of ocean currents. This could affect the availability of freshwater in coastal regions, as saltwater intrusion could contaminate groundwater sources.

Additionally, climate change is expected to affect the water cycle itself, with changes in precipitation patterns and evaporation rates. This could alter the timing and amount of water available in different regions, leading to water scarcity in some areas and increased flood risk in others.

Overall, if climate change continues, it is likely that the availability of water on Earth will become more uncertain and unevenly distributed, with some regions experiencing more frequent and severe water shortages and others facing more frequent and intense flooding. This could have severe consequences for food security, human health, and economic development, making it crucial to take action to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change on our water resources.

