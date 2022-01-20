Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 19: COVID-19 record shattered

This Wednesday, January 19, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that, until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 4,495,310 total cases accumulated have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 302,112 deaths were reported.
With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 60,552 new infections and 323 deaths from COVID-19 were registered. The daily infections shatter the pandemic record in Mexico.
According to the daily technical statement, the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Tabasco , Colima, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Querétaro and Yucatan.
According to information from the Ministry of Health regarding the National Vaccination Strategy, from December 24, 2020, to January 17 of this year, a total of 156,419,272 vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied in the 32 States. Of that total, 325,860 were applied in the last 24-hours.
Until Monday, January 17, 82,952,806 people have been immunized; 92 percent, which represents 75,809,119, have completed the vaccination scheme, and eight percent, equivalent to 7,143,687, have one dose, waiting for the period required to receive the second application.
