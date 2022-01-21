Jalisco New Generation Cartel hitman arrested in Puerto Vallarta

Agents from the Secretary of National Defense were part of an operation in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, land of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel ( CJNG ) in which they arrested an alleged hitman from the group linked to organized crime.

At approximately 4:00 in the morning, they reported that a large number of elements, vehicles, and helicopter gunships from Sedena were guarding the Marina Vallarta subdivision. Reports on social networks described the site as a “war zone” due to the heavy mobilization of the Army.

“It looks like a war zone… and even more so here in the navy… helicopters hovering from 3 am and already landed inside the golf course, soldiers from the navy, local and state police,” wrote a neighbor in the area on Twitter.

Given the secrecy of the federal authorities, no details about the operation have been released. However, the alleged arrest of at least one person has emerged, as well as the alleged seizure of a luxury car (a BMW van) and a residence.

In the images published through Twitter, you can see at least three individuals from the Mexican Army in a luxury residence, and posing next to their arrestee.

The suspect wears a white polo shirt, as well as dark pants and brown shoes, wearing a face mask.

There is also a photograph of the interior of the house, at the time the alleged CJNG operator was located. The man was wearing only dark Bermuda shorts and flip-flops, without a shirt.

The operation occurred in the streets of Gaviotas and Pelícano in the Marina Vallarta subdivision, to where the Army troops surround the residence.

Presumably, it is a subject known as El Fresa, who works as the operator of the criminal organization in the area, of which there have already been various criminal cases against him.

In the month of November 2021, it was announced that both El Fresa and El 010 delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in the state of Nayarit .

“CJNG. Plaza Bahía de Banderas from Mr. Fresa and his Entourage”, could be read on the labels that covered the food packages delivered to dozens of families.

Said bags contained from toilet paper and sea salt to pasta, coffee, and rice, among other items, according to the photographs published by users on social networks.

CJNG operations in Puerto Vallarta

The United States Department of the Treasury reported in April 2021 that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel mainly operates in the area of ​​Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, led by the plaza boss, Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, alias El Sapo.

In addition, they identified as members of the CJNG in Vallarta the Colombian-Mexican Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela, alias La Firma, as well as the Mexican Francisco Javier Gudiño Haro, also known as La Gallina.

These are allegedly people who materially assist, or provide financial or technological support to or for, or provide goods or services in support of the CJNG, and helped orchestrate assassinations using high-powered weapons.

This group allegedly carries out violent attacks against rivals and government officials that ultimately benefit the CJNG’s territorial control and drug trafficking activities.

They are directly linked to the assassination attempt with high-powered weapons on the Secretary of Public Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch on June 26, 2020.

They were also part of the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, in Puerto Vallarta on December 18, 2020. The investigations indicate that it was Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela who allegedly shot the former official in a bar.

“CJNG has a significant footprint in the United States and is responsible for the distribution of the majority of the deadly drugs we see in our communities,” said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner.

