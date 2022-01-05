Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 4

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Tuesday, January 4, there have been 4,008,648 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, Mexico has suffered 299,711 deaths from the disease.

In the past 24-hours, 15,184 new cases were reported, as well as 130 deaths. The number of positive cases is the highest since last September 19, when there were 16,694 in full swing of the so-called “third wave”.

According to the daily technical statement, to date there are an estimated 57,283 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from December 22, 2021 to January 4, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Yucatán, and Baja California.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupation of general beds in health centers is 17% and 11% for intensive care beds.

The states with the highest percentage in general bed occupancy are Chihuahua (56.57%), Aguascalientes (52.50%), and Durango (45.21 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with a ventilator are Aguascalientes (48.64%), Chihuahua (33.49%), and Baja California (30.82 percent).

Although the age group most affected in the last five weeks is still people between 18 and 39 years old, there is a considerable increase in those over 60 years of age.

On the international scene, there are a total of 290,959,019 infections and 5,446,753 accumulated deaths worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 1,276,532 and 4,632 were reported, respectively. The overall fatality is 1.9 percent.

Currently, Mexico is the fourth country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, and India; and it is number 15 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

Regarding the National Vaccination Strategy against SARS-CoV-2, the agency announced that so far 149,382,709 doses of the formulas Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac, and CanSino have been applied in the country.

On Monday, December 3, there were 75,110 vaccines applied nationwide.

Of that total, 72,881,907 people have received the complete scheme (two doses or one, as is the case with the Cansino and Janssen vaccine). This means that 88% of the population aged 18 years and older has received the two doses in the country, according to the Ssa.

Mexico City is the only entity that already has almost 100% of its eligible population with the full vaccination schedule. Very close are Quintana Roo (99%), Querétaro (98%) and San Luis Potosí (95 percent). Meanwhile, Chiapas is the state with the greatest lag, with 65 percent; second from Oaxaca (74%) and Guerrero (74 percent).

