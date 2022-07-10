Coronavirus in Mexico as of July 9: 32,195 infections and 55 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, as of this Saturday, July 9, 6,249,983 total cases of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 326,077 deaths were reported.
With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 32,195 new infections and 55 deaths from COVID-19 were registered.
According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are 236,241 estimated active cases of the disease, that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from June 26 to July 09, 2022).
The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Colima, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Querétaro, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Nayarit.
Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total number of infections accumulated by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are: Mexico City (1,553,808); State of Mexico (623,552), and Nuevo León (348,962).
They are followed by the states of Guanajuato (298,207); Jalisco (259,051); San Luis Potosí (199,485); Tabasco (198,066); Veracruz (196,751); Puebla (180,322), and Sonora (175,447). Together, these entities make up 65 percent of all cumulative cases registered in the country.
The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years at death; while the confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 52.5 percent and the general average age is 38 years.
In addition, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.
Based on the last cut, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (56,439); State of Mexico (34,861); Jalisco (19,589); Puebla (16,501); Veracruz (16,435), and Nuevo León (15,194).
Regarding hospital availability, up to July 8, the states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Aguascalientes (50%), Guerrero (43%), and Chihuahua (39%). Those with the highest percentage of beds with a ventilator are Querétaro (11%), Sonora (7%) and Nayarit (7%).
Internationally, there is a total of 550,287,723 infections and 6,343,810 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 1,047,063 new cases and 1,550 new deaths were reported worldwide. The global lethality is 1.2 percent. Mexico currently has a lethality rate of 5.2% due to underreporting and lack of testing.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Monkeypox cases in Puerto Vallarta continue, the most cases in the country The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported a new case of monkeypox detected in Puerto Vallarta. With this, the State registers a total of ten confirmed cases and three discarded cases. The SSJ has treated 63 people and 13 more are under observation. The agency indicated that the new case corresponds to a 61-year-old man, originally…
- Adios Nuevo Vallarta! Name officially changing to Nuevo Nayarit The city of Nuevo Vallarta will change its name to Nuevo Nayarit, after the publication of a decree in the Official Gazette of the state of Nayarit, with the intention of defending its identity, culture, and territory. With this new modification, the part of the city where the hotel zone and luxury condominiums are located…
- Hurricane Bonnie starts to weaken but rains will continue Hurricane Bonnie has decreased its intensity and was downgraded to a category 2. Likewise, the cyclone is gradually moving away from the Mexican coast due to its trajectory heading northwest (280°) at a speed of approximately 22 km per hour. Its current location is closest to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, 570 km south-southwest, and from the…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of July 9: 32,195 infections and 55 deaths today The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, as of this Saturday, July 9, 6,249,983 total cases of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 326,077 deaths were reported. With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 32,195 new infections and 55 deaths from…
- IMSS misdiagnoses woman with cancer and subjects her to 30 rounds of chemo Medical personnel from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) erroneously diagnosed a woman with a cancerous tumor and subjected her to 30 chemotherapies at the General Hospital of Zone number 50, in San Luis Potosí; For this reason, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued a recommendation to the head of the agency, Zoé Robledo.…