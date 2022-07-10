Coronavirus in Mexico as of July 9: 32,195 infections and 55 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, as of this Saturday, July 9, 6,249,983 total cases of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 326,077 deaths were reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 32,195 new infections and 55 deaths from COVID-19 were registered.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are 236,241 estimated active cases of the disease, that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from June 26 to July 09, 2022).

The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Colima, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Querétaro, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Nayarit.

Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total number of infections accumulated by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are: Mexico City (1,553,808); State of Mexico (623,552), and Nuevo León (348,962).

They are followed by the states of Guanajuato (298,207); Jalisco (259,051); San Luis Potosí (199,485); Tabasco (198,066); Veracruz (196,751); Puebla (180,322), and Sonora (175,447). Together, these entities make up 65 percent of all cumulative cases registered in the country.

The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years at death; while the confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 52.5 percent and the general average age is 38 years.

In addition, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Based on the last cut, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (56,439); State of Mexico (34,861); Jalisco (19,589); Puebla (16,501); Veracruz (16,435), and Nuevo León (15,194).

Regarding hospital availability, up to July 8, the states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Aguascalientes (50%), Guerrero (43%), and Chihuahua (39%). Those with the highest percentage of beds with a ventilator are Querétaro (11%), Sonora (7%) and Nayarit (7%).

Internationally, there is a total of 550,287,723 infections and 6,343,810 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 1,047,063 new cases and 1,550 new deaths were reported worldwide. The global lethality is 1.2 percent. Mexico currently has a lethality rate of 5.2% due to underreporting and lack of testing.

