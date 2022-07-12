Puerto Vallarta airport registers more than 3 million visitors

During the first half of 2022, more than 3 million people traveled to or from Puerto Vallarta by air, which represents a marked recovery of this tourist destination compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic.

According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, concessionaire of the Puerto Vallarta air terminal (Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport), during the month of June there was a comparative increase of 36.3 percent in passengers on commercial flights compared to the same month of 2019 (prior to the pandemic), which constitutes two consecutive months with high increases.

During the first semester of 2022, the airport terminal registered an increase of 11.55 percent compared to 2019, based mainly on the domestic market, which improved 43.2 percent compared to that year. In contrast, the international market still showed a decrease of 1.8%.

This semester already added 3,125,300 passengers, a new historical mark since it exceeds by more than 323.000 those achieved in 2019, highlights the GAP.

Likewise, in the sixth month of the year, a growth of 32.3% was registered with the arrival of 504,600 passengers, that is, 230,900 on domestic flights and 273,700 on international flights.

