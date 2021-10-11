Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 10, 2021

The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily report, indicated that this Sunday, October 10, 476 deaths and 2,690 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With these figures, 3,723,235 infections and 282,086 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show a predominance in women with 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, the general median age is 39 years.

The agency also pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those being people who have been infected in the past 14-days. At the national level, 58,415 infections of this type are calculated.

Since March 2020, the federal administration has registered the total number of infections by place of residence, with which Mexico City has reported 956,755; the State of Mexico 367,426; Nuevo Leon 199,881; Guanajuato 179,778; Jalisco 157,375; Tabasco 138,021; Puebla 121,674; Veracruz 119,968; Sonora 109,452 and San Luis Potosí has presented 100,797. The highest number of accumulated infections is concentrated in these 10 entities, with 66% of the total.

According to such information, the health agency asserted that, in the last week, infections increased by 2.4% nationally in Mexico, although it also highlighted a decrease with respect to positive cases in the month of September.

While in the last 24 hours the demand for general beds dropped one point to reach 28% throughout the Mexican territory. Meanwhile, ventilators remained unchanged with 26% occupancy.

It was reported that in the last five weeks there was an increase in the infections of people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing it as the group most prone to contracting the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and those from 40 to 49 years old.

On its own, the distribution by gender and age of deaths caused by COVID-19, a prevalence of 62% was observed in men. The average age of coronavirus deaths is 64 years.

Mexico City leads with 51,457 deaths, followed by the State of Mexico (31,997), Jalisco (16,323), Puebla (14,821), Veracruz (13,751), Nuevo León (12,773), Guanajuato (12,773), Baja California (9,382), Sinaloa (8,586) and Chihuahua (7,985). The set of entities mentioned represent 64.4% of deaths in the country.

