Coronavirus in Mexico as of September 28

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of September 28 there are already 276,376 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,645,599 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 700 deaths and 9,792 new infections.
There is an estimated 56,097 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, that being people who were infected in the last 14-days, with an incidence rate of 43.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.
In addition, there are more than 13,000 suspected deaths that could add to the total in the next few hours. They also counted 2,999,060 recovered patients and, on the other hand, more than 26 million people with a complete vaccination scheme are registered.
Most of the accumulated cases in the country are registered in the capital of the country and alone represent 27% of all cases registered by State.
Regarding the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country. The capital alone accumulates 19.1% of all deaths nationwide.
On September 27, 502,268 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 99,868,671 vaccines have been applied throughout the country. The greatest advance is registered in Mexico City, with 93%; Querétaro, 92%; Quintana Roo and Sinaloa, 86%.
The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the level of contagion in their area.
