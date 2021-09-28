Jalisco expects to recover levels in tourism next year

Jalisco’s tourism recovery is slow, but it is progressing at a good pace, assured Germán Ernesto Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido, Jalisco Tourism Secretary.
In an interview, he stressed that the entity was one of the first to implement protocols with the aim of reactivating the tourism sector strongly affected by the pandemic, and estimates that in 2022 the level prior to the health emergency will recover.
“We calculate that 2022 is going to be a year where recovery in tourism fully recovers, it is important to define it very clearly: recover what was lost. (…) I give you a very clear example, in 2019 it closed at around 60.5% occupancy in Jalisco, and for us, that should be the target (…) we have to get there. We are moving towards it, right now we calculate that we are at levels of 40, 45%, almost 50% in some destinations. So it means that we are moving forward.”
The official highlighted the tourist recovery in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco’s main destination, and that the start of the cruise season will have a positive impact.
“We are moving forward, we are already beginning our cruise era in Puerto Vallarta, a destination that is our tourist capital that has been rebuilding and that was recognized as one of the tourist destinations that began much more quickly with processes of application of protocols and obviously these reflected an immediate rebound of tourists, flights, frequencies, destinations were restored and the industry began to open little by little, with great care and today I can tell you that we are moving forward. We will hardly reach the numbers we had in 2019 this year, but we are making progress.”
Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido said that despite the difficulties encountered in a health situation such as the pandemic, he trusts that Jalisco will position itself as an international destination.
