Coronavirus in Mexico; August 1, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, August 1, 6,740 deaths and 128 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Sundays and Mondays are typically the most underreported days as many health centers do not report daily numbers to the Federal registry on weekends.

With these figures, 2,854,992 cases and 241,034 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

By place of residence, Mexico City (787,339), State of Mexico (292,617), Nuevo León (143,203), Guanajuato (138,894), Jalisco (106,645), Puebla (91,287), Sonora (88,800), Tabasco (87,667) , Veracruz (78,461) and Querétaro (74,019) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

Regarding the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 36,531 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 12,749; Jalisco, with 7,246; Nuevo León, with 7,191; Veracruz, with 4,973; Guerrero, with 3,642; Tabasco, with 3,588; Quintana Roo, with 3,583; and Sinaloa, with 3,429.

Worldwide, confirmed COVID-19 infections as of July 30 total 196,553,009. In addition, the global fatality rate stood at 2.1%, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the death of 4,200,412 people.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 236 infections in a single day, and one new death was recorded. There has been a total of 2,017 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,834 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 10% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,640 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,627 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 42% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 85% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 88% occupancy and will be adding more beds on Monday, August 2, 2021. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.

Puerto Vallarta sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara

In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. Read full story here

