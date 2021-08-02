Coronavirus in Mexico; August 1, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, August 1, 6,740 deaths and 128 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Sundays and Mondays are typically the most underreported days as many health centers do not report daily numbers to the Federal registry on weekends.
With these figures, 2,854,992 cases and 241,034 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.
By place of residence, Mexico City (787,339), State of Mexico (292,617), Nuevo León (143,203), Guanajuato (138,894), Jalisco (106,645), Puebla (91,287), Sonora (88,800), Tabasco (87,667) , Veracruz (78,461) and Querétaro (74,019) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.
Regarding the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 36,531 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 12,749; Jalisco, with 7,246; Nuevo León, with 7,191; Veracruz, with 4,973; Guerrero, with 3,642; Tabasco, with 3,588; Quintana Roo, with 3,583; and Sinaloa, with 3,429.
Worldwide, confirmed COVID-19 infections as of July 30 total 196,553,009. In addition, the global fatality rate stood at 2.1%, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the death of 4,200,412 people.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 236 infections in a single day, and one new death was recorded. There has been a total of 2,017 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,834 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 10% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,640 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,627 active cases.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 42% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 85% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 88% occupancy and will be adding more beds on Monday, August 2, 2021. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.
Puerto Vallarta sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara
In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. Read full story here
Trending News
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 https://youtu.be/bQuBBb4UsXA This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 31, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health reported that as of July 31, there have already been 240,906 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,848,252 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours, there were 450 deaths and 18,809 new infections. COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Puerto…
- Puerto Vallarta, one of the best places to eat tacos in Mexico (5 recommendations) On your way through Puerto Vallarta, you will find a large number of taquerías. We recommend five tacos that you should not miss trying during your visit. It is said that the best way to get to know the gastronomy of a place is by trying the dishes that its inhabitants eat on a daily…
- Puerto Vallarta hospital at capacity; sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. The Jalisco Health Secretary (SSJ) informs that as…
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern Pacific The National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula,…