Mexico: The delight of its traditional desserts

The beauty of Mexico is not only recognized for its magical corners, for its beautiful biodiversity, or its spectacular landscapes, it is also recognized for the delight of its culture and tradition, and for the sweetest side of its gastronomy: Desserts.

If there is something that captivates the palates, it is the exquisite sweet dishes that go at the end of the meal or as a delicious aperitif, those that make us enjoy an appetizing moment or memory.

Mexican desserts are so loved in Mexico for their years or centuries of tradition, and for the history behind each one. These sweet dishes are the culture of every corner and city of this country.

The Mexican confectionery has an extensive list of desserts that are typical and representative of Mexican culture. Next, we will tell you which are the yummiest and most special in the different destinations in Mexico.

Typical Mexican desserts

We must not forget the wide variety of sweet ingredients that are essential to give it the succulent flavor that desserts have, such as piloncillo, amaranth, sugar, peanut, oatmeal, hazelnut, among others.

Sweet Guanajuato

The cultural state of Guanajuato has a very sweet tradition that is as fascinating as its beautiful landscapes and its historical richness.

One of its most delicious desserts is the strawberries with cream, typical of Irapuato. Frozen, sweetened, and accompanied by a sweet cream that makes them fascinating. If you travel through Guanajuato, especially to this city, you will be surprised how in each space strawberries are the star citizen.

In the traditional Celaya, you will find the “cajeta” from Celaya, as artisanal as its flavor. Its preparation is very different from the other “cajetas”, that is what makes it special like this very colonial city.

Is it summertime and are you in Guanajuato? In Dolores Hidalgo, you find the most refreshing sherberts, the traditional dessert of this historic place. You will be surprised by the variety of flavors you will find, from the most typical like strawberry, lemon, and chocolate to the new ones like red wine, beer, shrimp, and even mole.

There is nothing better than Acámbaro bread, the star dessert of this traditional town of Guanajuato, famous for its bread and sculptures. Here you will find “pan de agua”, “pan de leche”, picones and “puerquitos” with chocolate chips.

Picones

Morelia with flavor

If you go to Morelia it is essential that you soak up its beautiful history, get to know its beautiful historical monuments, and try its most delicious desserts.

The“Morelianas”, is the typical dessert of Michoacán and representative of Morelia, prepared with walnuts, cajeta, and “star” paper; so delicious that you will love them.

A dessert that is very popular throughout Mexico and traditional in Morelia is the “ate de membrillo” (quince paste), a dessert as sweet as its preparation. If you go to this city, do not forget to visit the “ate” factory so that you can learn about the preparation of this delicious dessert. Every time you buy an “ate”, you are buying a 100% handmade dessert.

Another dessert so loved in Michoacán is the “chongos zamoranos”, typical of Zamora, a charming town full of art. Rennet tablets are added to the milk for its preparation, along with sugar and cinnamon to create an exquisite flavor.

Ate de membrillo

Sweet tradition of Oaxaca

Oaxaca has incredible indigenous roots that we can appreciate in its dishes and sweet desserts.

One as popular, as it is delicious, is the “buñuelos” and in Oaxaca, they are traditional in the different indigenous groups.

Sorbets in Oaxaca are very popular and are so traditional that they cannot be absent in the parks of the historic center.

It can be confused with ice cream, but the truth is that it is a semi-ice cream and it differs from the previous ones because it does not contain fatty ingredients. It is perfect for a warm afternoon on the streets of this historic city.

Bunuelos

In Mexico, you can find endless delicious desserts that are a tradition of each destination you visit, where you can learn a little about their history and know why they are so loved and have been for years or centuries.

The gastronomy is so wide that you can discover and savor the most delicious flavors and its desserts are the exquisite ending to each dish.

So if you want to come to Mexico and get to know its beautiful cities or Magical Towns, do not forget to try its most precious desserts, they will add a bonus to your vacation.

Originally published on VisitMexico by the Ministry of Tourism, written by Alejandra Arellano

