Puerto Vallarta hospital at capacity; sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara

In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno.
The Jalisco Health Secretary (SSJ) informs that as of this Monday in the Unit of the Training Center (CDC) in the Delegation of Ixtapa, 12 beds with oxygen concentrators will be added to reach a total of 52 beds for patients confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
“The authorization is carried out after the Regional Hospital reached 100% of the capacity of beds currently installed for the care of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients,” confirms the agency.
Due to saturation, patients are transferred by air and land in coordination with the Jalisco Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU), to the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota, San Juan de los Lagos and Lagos de Moreno.
A flexible strategy for the provision of beds is currently being used, which allows hospital capacity to be adjusted according to the needs of patient care.
At the state level, Puerto Vallarta is located in the third place with the highest number of infections, the hospitals of the medical institutions of the SSJ, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Social Security and Services for the State of Jalisco (ISSSTE) and the Secretary of the Navy are in saturation red lights.
Last week, day by day the number of beds with occupation increased to 100% in its three indicators: general, with a ventilator, and in Intensive Care Units.
From March 2020 to date, 13,500 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Puerto Vallarta.
Trending News
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 https://youtu.be/bQuBBb4UsXA This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 31, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health reported that as of July 31, there have already been 240,906 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,848,252 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours, there were 450 deaths and 18,809 new infections. COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Puerto…
- Puerto Vallarta, one of the best places to eat tacos in Mexico (5 recommendations) On your way through Puerto Vallarta, you will find a large number of taquerías. We recommend five tacos that you should not miss trying during your visit. It is said that the best way to get to know the gastronomy of a place is by trying the dishes that its inhabitants eat on a daily…
- Puerto Vallarta hospital at capacity; sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. The Jalisco Health Secretary (SSJ) informs that as…
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern Pacific The National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula,…