Puerto Vallarta hospital at capacity; sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara

In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno.

The Jalisco Health Secretary (SSJ) informs that as of this Monday in the Unit of the Training Center (CDC) in the Delegation of Ixtapa, 12 beds with oxygen concentrators will be added to reach a total of 52 beds for patients confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

“The authorization is carried out after the Regional Hospital reached 100% of the capacity of beds currently installed for the care of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients,” confirms the agency.

Due to saturation, patients are transferred by air and land in coordination with the Jalisco Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU), to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota, San Juan de los Lagos and Lagos de Moreno.

A flexible strategy for the provision of beds is currently being used, which allows hospital capacity to be adjusted according to the needs of patient care.

At the state level, Puerto Vallarta is located in the third place with the highest number of infections, the hospitals of the medical institutions of the SSJ, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Social Security and Services for the State of Jalisco (ISSSTE) and the Secretary of the Navy are in saturation red lights.

Last week, day by day the number of beds with occupation increased to 100% in its three indicators: general, with a ventilator, and in Intensive Care Units.

From March 2020 to date, 13,500 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Puerto Vallarta.

