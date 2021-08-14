Coronavirus in Mexico; August 13, 2021 Report

For the third consecutive day, Mexico registered more than 20,000 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the accumulated total to 3,068,329, while the country is going through its third wave of the pandemic.
According to the daily technical report presented by the Federal Ministry of Health (SSa), in 24 hours, 22,758 new cases have been registered, 603 new deaths. In total, 247,414 people have died in the country.
According to the data released by the SSa, the 10 entities with the most cases of COVID-19 are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Puebla, Tabasco, Sonora, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosí, which together they account for more than two thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.
Health authorities warn that there are 153,081 estimated active cases, people who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days, which represents 4.7% of the total active pandemic in the country.
This Friday’s report also indicated that 75,780,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Friday, August 13, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 188 infections in a single day, and Puerto Vallarta lost 3 more people to COVID-19 in the past day. There have been a total of 16,250 infections and 593 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,366 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,715 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 20% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Of the four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta that report to the Federal Registry:
- Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital – 33% occupancy with no ventilators available.
- Puerto Vallarta IMSS – 90% occupancy with no ventilators available.
- Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta – 85% occupancy with no ventilators available.
- ISSSTE has failed to report current occupance or ventilators available.
